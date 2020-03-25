I went into aphrodisiac business to help women – Elohor Ovite

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of E and E Skincare, based in capital city of Abuja has established herself as a sex therapist of note who uses Kayanmata herb to solve many sexual problems in women.

In a recent interview she explains why she added selling of aphrodisiac to her skincare business.

“I have been into skincare for long. After a while I became close with a lot of my clients which are women , from there I hear their complains.

From time to time, they tell me their issues as a friend, most of which were centered on this general problems that could be sorted out easily, most of these women were in pains and couldn’t talk to anyone with the fear of being judged, with this drive I was able to go into research and find out solution to most of their issues.

The result was Kayanmata herb. From several conversations I realised many women have sexual issues, to me, it was a goldmine to be tapped. Pronto, I shifted my attention from makeups and cosmetics to aphrodisiac. And it was the best decision of my life,” she says.

READ ALSO:

Adding, “I went into the business simply because I wanted to help women in their relationships, most women have problem in their relationships because of sexual issues.”

When asked if the aphrodisiac business has been lucrative, she replied with a gleam on her face.

“I must say, it is quite lucrative and fun because I get to help people everyday,” she says.

For better clarification, she explained what her product is all about and iterated that they are very potent in solving all sexual problems of women

“I am into Kayanmata business, this business deals with problems that concern women mostly. Most women have issues in their marriage and relationships that could be easily sorted out by this product but they don’t know. These products are purely herbal, no side effects at all, in fact in seeing them alone you know these are all natural products from herbs.

But most women still shy away from their problems. Sex is very important in a relationship and marriage but most people ( women ) especially would act as if they are not interested in having that conversation. Kayanmata is a Hausa word, meaning ‘Women’s things’.

They are herbs used to enhance sexual pleasure. Kayanmata is the same as aphrodisiac, anything that is used to stimulate sexual pleasure,” she explained, saying women who have used the herbs have amazing story of love and fulfillment to tell.

Elohor Ovite was born August 17, 1994. She hails from Uwheru, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State. She had her primary and secondary education at Oxford Primary and Secondary School, Warri, Delta State. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health from Espan University, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

She’s the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of E and E Skincare, situated in Abuja, Nigeria. She’s happily married with children. She founded her company December 19, 2016.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: