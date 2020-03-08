I stabbed him to death because he attempted to rape me ― 16-yr-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A 16-year- old girl, Timilehin Taiwo, who is currently being investigated by Policemen attached to Oke Odo Police Station, Lagos State police command for stabbing her father’s friend to death has revealed that she committed the crime because the victim attempted to rape her.

According to the teenage suspect, Timilehin, “Mr Babatunde Ishola, is my father’s friend. He invited me to his house to assist him in fetching water, as he lives in the house alone. That was not the first time I was helping him with some house chores.

“Unfortunately, while I was helping him out with the water, on Saturday, 7th March 2020, he attempted to rape me. In a bid to defend myself I picked a knife from the room and stabbed him.”

It was gathered that before the incident that took his life, Babatunde Ishola worked as a security guard in a school at Aboru while Timilehin Taiwo, of 10, Olalemide Street, Aboru, is a Senior Secondary School three (SSS3), Student.

Confirming the incident and arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command DSP Bala Elkana said: “on Saturday afternoon at about 3 pm, Policemen attached to Oke-Odo Police Station received an information that one Babatunde Ishola was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old girl.

“Sequel to the report, Homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Oke-Odo visited the crime scene at Ogundele Street, Aboru, where the corpse of the man was found lying in his pool of blood. The corpse was evacuated to a hospital for post mortem examination. The suspect was arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased person was recovered.”

The suspect (rape victim) was taken to the hospital for medical and forensic examination.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for discreet investigation.

Vanguard

