I sell human parts, grave digger confesses

•I bought human skull for N10,000 from him – Alfa

•As Beninoise arrested for alleged kidnap of woman and 6 months baby

By Evelyn Usman

An Islamic cleric popularly called Alfa who was arrested with a human skull at Alakija, along the Mile-Two /Badagry expressway has told the Police that he bought it for N10,000, from a gravedigger.

The suspect, Dauda Tijani, 42, who resides on Omomwunmi Street, Orege Ajegunle, was intercepted by policemen attached to Area ‘E’ Command, Festac, at the weekend, who insisted on knowing the content of the polythene bag he was carrying.

Crime Guard gathered that the stench from the bag attracted the policemen.

Upon opening it, the content was discovered to be a human skull.

During interrogation, he told the Police that a herbalist sent him to get the skull. His confession led to the arrest of the herbalist, Olawale Shodolamu, 70 and a grave digger Seun Falana, 37, at Trinity Cemetery, in Ajegunle area of the state.

A mild drama, however, played out yesterday, during an encounter with the suspects, following a verbal war between the Islamic cleric and the herbalist.

While Alfa Tijani claimed the herbalist sent him to buy the human skull, adding that he did not know what he (herbalist) wanted to sue it for, the herbalist said, “You (Tijani) are a liar. Why did you not tell them what the skull was meant for?

Turning to this reporter, the herbalist said, “Tell him to raise his trouser up. At this point, he took two steps to where Tijani stood, raised his trouser, only to reveal a sore on his right heel.

Continuing he said, “he ( Tijani), came to meet me to administer native medicine to the sore. He said he had tried several medications to no avail.

“I told him to get dried human skull, grind it and apply its power on the sore, that it would heal.

“I told him he would not need to use a whole skull, that if he got one, we could share it . He collected N20,000 from me, to get it. But I got to know here, that he bought it for N10,000”.

“When confronted with the herbalist’s claim, Tijani nodded his head, saying, “ it is true”.

On his part, the grave digger said the skull was a dried one, adding that whenever he was instructed to dig graves for fresh corpses, he would see dried skeletons, which he claimed he usually kept and sold to whoever wanted to buy.

Beninoise arrest

Meanwhile, Jerome Ukene, a Beninois, alleged to be the leader of a kidnap gang has been arrested by the Police, in connection with the kidnap of a woman and her six-month-old baby, in Ikorodu area of Lagos, last month.

The suspect and members of his gang as gathered, specialized in abducting toddlers.

They stormed Alogba Estate, Zone D, through the canal. He was said to have been arrested by policemen attached to the Border Patrol Unit of the command, in his bid to escape.

During interrogation, he led operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, to his gang’s hideout, somewhere in Ajegunle area of Ikorodu, where a three- year-old baby , who was kidnapped, was rescued.

Briefing journalists on his arrest, alongside those of other criminals that have been terrorizing the state, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said, “On February 23, 2020, at about 6.20 pm, operatives of Anti-kidnapping squad arrested one Jerome Ukena, a native of Egun Cotonou, Republic of Benin. The suspect was arrested at the waterway, Ilaje community, Bariga Makoko, in connection with a case of kidnapping reported by one Ola Makinde Abidemi, of Alogba whose wife, Oluwatoyin Makinde and their six-month-old daughter were kidnapped in his residence on February 16, 2020 and released two days later.

“When detectives got to his gang’s hideout, a three -year- old baby was found and rescued. The phone used by the suspect to demand ransom was recovered. The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and concerted effort is being made to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

