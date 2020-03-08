I grind human skull with other substances to prepare charm for my customers ― herbalists

Kindly Share This Story:

Police arrest fake soldier in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Policemen attached to Area E Command, Festac has arrested three persons for dealing and trading in human skulls.

One of the suspects, identified as Dauda Tijani, was intercepted with a black polythene bag containing a human skull, during a routine stop and search patrol at Alakija Bus Stop along Lagos-Ibadan, Badagry express.

It was learned that Tijani’s arrest, however, led to the arrest of the other suspects Olawale Shodolamu and Seun Falana respectively

Suspect’s account

According to 42-year old Dauda Tijani who resides at No 23 Omomwunmi Street Orege Ajegunle, “I was sent by one herbalist, Olawale Shodolamu to collect the skull from a cemetery attendant”. I was only running errands for my superior”.

In his defence, the 70-year old herbalist, Olawale Shodolamu explained that “I bought the human skull from one Seun Falana a staff of Trinity Cemetery Ajegunle at the sum of ten thousand naira only (10,000.00).

“I usually grind the human skull together with other substances to prepare herbs and charms for my customers,” he added.

The third suspect, 37-year old, Seun Falana, a cemetery attendant, said: “I usually dig out graves to remove human skulls to sell to herbalists.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command DSP Bala Elkana said the investigation is ongoing. The suspects will soon be charged to court.

Police arrest fake soldier

In a related development, the Police has arrested a fake soldier, Yusuf Bello who operates okada in military uniform at Alagbado area of the state.

The 38-year old suspect, Yusuf Bello was intercepted on Friday, March 6th 2020 at about 8:30 am by operatives of Alagbado Police Station on enforcement of restriction order on Motorcycles along Madalashi Bus Stop, Agege motorway.

It was gathered that Yusuf Bello, a native of Gwoza, Borno State was apprehended dressed in military uniform and carrying passengers on an unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle.

Confirming his arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command DSP Bala Elkana said the suspect, Yusuf Bello, usually carry passengers from Apapa to Agege up to Ogun State. The suspect was arrested and the motorcycle was impounded. Pairs of military camouflage and naval uniforms were recovered from him.

The suspect was also in possession of fake military identity card. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the source of the military uniforms and the link the suspect has with other criminal activities like traffic robbery, etc. The suspect will soon be charged to Court.

