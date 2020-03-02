I forget to eat whenever I am making music- Benjamz

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Highly skilled sound engineer and top music producer, Nnonah Benjamin has revealed how much he loves his job to the extent of skipping his meals whenever he is producing music.

Benjamz who has worked with top Nigerian musicians like Burna Boy, Phyno, Dremo and many other upcoming acts is a name to reckon with in the Nigerian music industry

According to him, “Music is all that gives me joy, it strengthens me a lot. For me, music is food, most times; I forget to eat because I was busy making beat for musicians. At times those around me had to give me reminder I can eat, that is the extent which music has entered into my life’

READ ALSO:

The talented music producer, Benjamz, is respected for effortlessly creating urban and hip-hop sounds. He is also applauded for his authentic approach in making matchless pop beats, Afro beats and beats with other contemporary music genres.

“I began beat creation on an old desktop computer. I remember having a very huge desktop computer in my room then, and I would disturb the whole neighborhood with all kinds of sounds, but, with time, I was able to save up some money to improve my work. Also, I formed the habit of conducting research on any artist I want to work with to have a unique musical session.’’

Benjamz hails from Enugu in Eastern Nigeria, confirmed that he is not only working hard and focusing on making his music label, ‘Illbeats Music Group’ a globally recognized imprint, but also trying his best to put his city on positive spotlight and support as many upcoming artistes to attain their goals as he achieves his as well.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: