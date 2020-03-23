I dumped farming for kidnapping to make quick money ―Suspect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

One of the suspected kidnappers arrested by operatives of the Niger State Police Command, Aliyu Sabo, 40, said he dumped farming for kidnapping to make quick and more money.

Sabo, who was arrested alongside Abdullahi Wanzam, 45, said they have been in the business of kidnapping since 2017.

“I have been a farmer from my childhood but I discovered that I have not made anything out of the trade and had to go into kidnapping and other related crimes to make ends meet.

According to him,” the farm I was managing was not even my own. I was managing it for someone and unfortunately, I was not making enough money from it and had to quit. ”

“I intended to make quick money, quit the kidnapping and start a small business but I am unlucky to be apprehended even before accomplishing my task,” he lamented.

He did not, however, disclose the business he was planning to go into as his plan was truncated.

It was gathered that the two suspects were trailed and apprehended by a team of Policemen attached to Bangi Division in Niger State after a tip-off.

Niger State Police Spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the story adding that the two suspects have confessed to the crime.

He said the duo would soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

