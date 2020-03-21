Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

In a strong-worded disclaimer, the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, on Saturday, denied soliciting for a job in Nigeria’s oil sector from Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Archbishop was purported to have secretly written the VP; seeking gainful employment in the management board of Federal Government’s Petroleum Equalisation Fund.

But Kaigama, in a letter signed by Rev. Fr. Sebastine Musa, the Chancellor of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, raised the alarm that some dubious character was seeking to defraud the government by impersonating him.

The prelate stated that he was in Abuja on a strictly pastoral mission and would not use his priestly position and privilege to attract patronage from those in power for selfish ends.

The letter reads, “The Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja hereby informs the general public of a dubious character impersonating the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Rev. ignatius Ayau Kaigama.

“The impersonator addressed a letter to the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON in the name of the Archbishop using a fake letter-headed paper to solicit for gainful employment in the Petroleum EgualOation Fund, Abuja.

“Archbishop Kaigama has repeatedly stated that he was in Abuja on pastoral mission and would not use his priestly position and privilege to attract unnecessary government patronage for selfish reasons or to seek personal financial gains and favours.

“This is to alert the general populace, including those in political, traditional and civil offices, to take good caution and feel free to verify the authenticity of letters and documents either directly from the Archbishop or from his collaborators before taking any action.

“We strongly condemn such dubious acts and encourage people to rather seek honest and decent means of earning a living as we pray and work together for a better and more prosperous nation.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: