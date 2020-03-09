I delved into music to send message to youths — Popular

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Christopher Ugochukwu Godstime, better known as Popular, has revealed that he delved into the Nigeria entertainment industry to make an impact on the youth via music, noting that music has always been a getaway for him while growing up.

Popular, who noted that he is in the industry to contribute his own little quota in terms of the quality of songs filled with motivation messages, said ‘ I don’t want to be known as just an ordinary artiste, I want to be known for a number of impactful songs that will stand the test of time; people want to party with, but in doing so, a message will be passed across’.

The Warri-born singer and Computer Science graduate of Oghara Polytechnic is currently signed to Nsogbu Records where he released his first single titled ‘New Skool’.

Speaking further on why he delved into music, Popular divulged that his love for the art grew out of listening to classic songs from the oldies and international star like Drake while growing up.

Popular recently released a new single titled ‘ Energy’ and is currently working on few projects and collaborations that would be announced soon.

Vanguard

