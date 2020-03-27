I am in good spirit – Gov Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday assured the people of the state that he is very sound and in good spirit despite testing positive for Coronavirus.

The governor stated this in a goodwill message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Mukhtar Gidado, in Bauchi.

The governor expressed regret that his condition would not allow him to serve the people of the state at this critical time of need, stressing that the challenges are surmountable by God’s grace.

Mohammed also thanked well-wishers for their concern, care, prayers as well as their love, encouragement and good wishes.

He said: “By God’s grace; we shall have the courage, strength, and faith to overcome all the tribulations.

“God is the Greatest! He is sufficient and merciful; may these tests be the utmost expiation of our sins, limitations, and inadequacies.

“Insha Allah; we shall overcome with humility. I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria, Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity and poverty.

“Thank God; I am still leading the fight against our numerous challenges from isolation.” (NAN)

Vanguard

