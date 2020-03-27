I am in good spirit – Gov Mohammed

On 4:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gunmen kidnap Gov Mohammed's elder brother in Bauchi
Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday  assured the people of the state that he is very sound and in good spirit despite testing positive for Coronavirus.

The governor stated this in a goodwill message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Mukhtar Gidado, in Bauchi.

The governor expressed regret that his condition would not allow him to serve the people of the state at this critical time of need, stressing that the challenges are surmountable by God’s grace.

Mohammed also thanked well-wishers for their concern, care, prayers as well as their love, encouragement and good wishes.

He said: “By God’s grace; we shall have the courage, strength, and faith to overcome all the tribulations.

“God is the Greatest! He is sufficient and merciful; may these tests be the utmost expiation of our sins, limitations, and inadequacies.

“Insha Allah; we shall overcome with humility. I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria, Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity and poverty.

“Thank God; I am still leading the fight against our numerous challenges from isolation.” (NAN)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!