I am available for film production in spite of being Bishop ―Kanran

Veteran Actor, Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known as “Chief Kanran”, says he has not abandoned acting in spite of being ordained a priest.

Kanran told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that he was still into entertainment business.

He said that he would willingly feature in film production and any other screen appearances like adverts and more.

He said most film producers had asked him if he had abandoned entertainment business since he was ordained a Bishop.

According to him, there is only a little difference between being an actor and a Bishop because the two professions seek to correct the societal ills through different ways of preaching.

“I am still an actor and still practising. Most film producers tell me they believe I no longer act due to my ordination as a Bishop. This is not true.

“I will continue to act because it is something I love doing, which I started as a child at the age of 15.

“I am seizing this opportunity to tell Nigerians that I am still very much into acting and will not stop because it is also another avenue to preach to people.

“My fans keep telling me they have missed me for sometime now, because I have not featured in any film,” Kanran, a Bishop with the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, said.

He added that he was currently working on two soap operas with 52 episodes each, in Yoruba and English languages.

He, however, called for assistance from individuals with the current film shooting equipment for the two soap operas

Kanran said this would be sold to different cable stations upon production.

The veteran actor said the decision to move into soap opera production was due to the problem of piracy ravaging the Nigerian film industry.

“I decided to go into soap opera production because of the problem of piracy and I want individuals with current film shooting equipment to assist me,” he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria,

