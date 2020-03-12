Hygiene: WASH group tasks Taraba govt on reviving sanitary inspectors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

A group of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH professionals have asked Taraba state government to revive the defunct sanitary inspectors as a measure to checkmate the excesses of human activities and promote proper hygiene in the state.

The group under the agies of Taraba Urban WASH Network, was miffed by the prevalence of filth across Jalingo, the state capital and environs.

In a communique issued Wednesday at the end of her quarterly review meeting in Jalingo and signed by its chairman, Sadiq Adamu, the group also made case for proper legislation to ensure prosecution of sanitary law violators.

It further reiterated the need for government to consider the vulnerable while providing public toilet facilities across the state.

The communique in part said “the government should ensure the provision of portable water and public toilet facilities in communities and public places and make provision for adequate maintenance for improved hygiene and sanitation.

“The physically challenged and also Women and Children should be considered while providing these facilities.

“The defunct sanitary inspectors should be revived while legal backing is also given to them to prosecute sanitary law violators.

