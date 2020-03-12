Breaking News
Translate

Hygiene: WASH group tasks Taraba govt on reviving sanitary inspectors

On 12:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

OAAN, APCON institute SOP for OOH advertising industryBy Femi Bolaji

A group of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH professionals have asked Taraba state government to revive the defunct sanitary inspectors as a measure to checkmate the excesses of human activities and promote proper hygiene in the state.

The group under the agies of Taraba Urban WASH Network, was miffed by the prevalence of filth across Jalingo, the state capital and environs.

In a communique issued Wednesday at the end of her quarterly review meeting in Jalingo and signed by its chairman, Sadiq Adamu, the group also made case for proper legislation to ensure prosecution of sanitary law violators.

READ ALSO: Expert tasks Nigerians on menstrual health awareness

It further reiterated the need for government to consider the vulnerable while providing public toilet facilities across the state.

The communique in part said “the government should ensure the provision of portable water and public toilet facilities in communities and public places and make provision for adequate maintenance for improved hygiene and sanitation.

“The physically challenged and also Women and Children should be considered while providing these facilities.

“The defunct sanitary inspectors should be revived while legal backing is also given to them to prosecute sanitary law violators.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!