Hygeia HMO launches easy healthcare payment for Nigerians in UK

By Chioma Obinna

One of the leading health management organizations in Nigeria, Hygeia Health Management Organisation, HMO, has formed a strategic partnership with PiP iT Global and Sochitel to enable Nigerians living and working in the UK to buy Hygeia HMO healthcare plans for their parents in Nigeria and pay for these plans with cash at any UK Post Office.

This new service gives Nigerians living in the UK another a simple and affordable way to take care of their family back home without the need to remit cash home to do so.

With a Hygeia Senior healthcare plan, if a medical emergency happens, they will have some peace of mind that hospital care will be provided and medical bills paid.

The HMO has made it a goal to continue providing affordable access to quality healthcare and also to contribute positively to the Nigerian healthcare sector. This partnership will allow them to reach all Nigerians, including those working overseas.

PiP iT Global’s platform for cash transfers enables international bill payments, e-deposits and eCommerce payments for customers living across the globe.

Sochitel is a global remittance and value transfer to the company leading the way to create a bridge for migrant communities across the world to support their friends and family back home.

With this partnership, Nigerians abroad can now simply visit the Hygeia HMO website and select their preferred plan.

They need to complete a simple online form and will be issued with a payment order form by email or SMS.

This order form is accepted at any UK Post Office where they can pay for the healthcare plan in cash. Once payment is processed, the healthcare cover from Hygeia HMO is in place. The goal is to improve the benefits of migration by making it simpler for Nigerians living abroad to purchase healthcare for their family and help their loved ones back home.

Speaking, development, Hygeia HMO’s Chief Executive Officer, Obinnia Abajue, said “Our research shows that there is a lot of demand for Nigerians in diaspora looking for affordable and reliable ways to take care of their loved ones.

This partnership makes it easier for them to do this and we are happy to be able to provide this service”

The Chief Executive Officer, PiP iT Global, Ollie Walsh, added that “Through this partnership, we are delighted that our payment platform will help the Nigerian diaspora to pay for Hygeia HMO healthcare for their family back home while working abroad.

This service is available to them even if they don’t have a bank account in either country.”

