Husband seeks dissolution of 11-year-old marriage

A 40-year-old husband, Adebayo Oluwafemi, on Tuesday, prayed an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve his 11-year-old marriage to his wife, Funmilayo Oluwafemi, over alleged threat to life.

Oluwafemi is seeking for dissolution of his marriage on grounds of threats to life, troublesomeness of his wife and lack of care for him by his wife.

The applicant, a resident of Omisanjana along Igbo Aso in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that he had since sent his wife out of their matrimonial home.

According to him, his wife does not heed to correction, adding that if he corrected her over her mistakes, she might not greet him for months.

The father of two also told the court that his wife was in the habit of constantly threatening him with death with no repercussions of any kind.

He added that his wife was extravagant as she cannot manage anything given to her.

The petitioner alleged that his wife was a chronic liar and wayward, saying she will not enter the house until about 8 p.m to 8.20 p.m in the night.

He told the court that he had no peace at home because of her troubles, adding “she does not cook for me despite the provision of foodstuff in the house”.

Oluwafemi alleged that because he didn’t want to commit murder, he said it was better for them to go their separate ways.

The petitioner, therefore, urged the court to separate them and grant custody of their two children to him.

But the respondent, Funmilayo, 37, a resident of a housing estate, in Ado-Ekiti, denied all the allegations.

She told the court that it was the petitioner’s negligence of his parental responsibility that usually caused disagreement between them.

She, however, said she would consent to the divorce application.

The wife added that should her husband insist on divorcing her, he should provide accommodation for her and her children, saying she has been sleeping in church since he sent out of their matrimonial home.

The President of the Court, Mrs. Olayinka Akomolede, after hearing from both parties, adjourned the case until March 24, for further hearing and advised both parties to maintain the peace.

