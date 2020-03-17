Human trafficking tops chart of emerging vices in Plateau

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

The rising cases of human trafficking involving young girls, child abandonment, sexual abuse, drug dependency, cultism and other emerging vices in Plateau State have raised concerns among women in the State with the women seeking urgent intervention of relevant stakeholders to curb the trend.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Sambo who expressed worry about the development, disclosed she is working at scaling up advocacy and sensitization to key stakeholders to acquire a Rescue Centre for survivors of violence so that they can be rehabilitated.

Sambo also frowned at the recurring herders/farmers conflicts in some parts of the State, a situation she noted has taken women off their means of livelihood, leaving them vulnerable to all forms of exploitation.

She commended the State government for “gazetting the Child Rights Law, the first in Northern Nigeria and the Gender and Equal Opportunity Law, the second in Nigeria,” saying, such has laid the foundation for the prosecution of the violators of the rights of the vulnerable.

Speaking in her office in Jos while marking this year’s International Women Day, the Commissioner blamed poverty for increased in child laptop and assured she with her team would “increase our level of lobbying for inclusion of women in all areas of development/participation,” expressing delight that already, gender issues have been mainstreamed in the State budget and rural women, especially widows are being trained and empowered to be self-reliant, support their children and curb the trend of human trafficking.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Hassana Ayika who also spoke blamed violent conflicts and displacement saying they fuel child trafficking in the State.

She lamented that women out of desperation give out their young girls to those who abuse them, stressing, “we have been supporting women to enable them stay with their children, a mother once trafficked her three years old daughter, we need to protect the parents to curb the trend of trafficking in the State.”

Vanguard

