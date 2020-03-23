Huawei awarded Leadership Telecoms Company of the Year 2019

Kindly Share This Story:

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has been awarded the Leadership Telecoms Company of the Year 2019. Huawei began operations in Nigeria in 1999, which is over 2 decades. In these years, the company has proven itself to be a trustworthy ICT partner for Nigeria and maintained its focus on connecting the unconnected by providing technology for all.

The annual Leadership Award which is organised by LEADERSHIP Group Limited is recognised as a highly coveted prestigious award which focuses on celebrating organisations and individuals in the public and private sector who have made a distinguishing difference in a calendar year. The 2019 Leadership award ceremony was well attended by a past vice president of the federation, state governors, chief executive officers, royal leaders, entertainment stars and prominent entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Kelvin Yangyang, the deputy managing director and head of public relations, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, in an exclusive interview stated that “Huawei is happy to be recognized for its contributions to the growth of the Nigerian ICT industry. In over two decades ago since Huawei began business operations in Nigeria, we have collaborated with the government, operators and other partners to ensure every Nigerian enjoys quality access to telephony and internet coverage across the nation – In rural and urban areas. Huawei is committed to doing more. We will continuously support and contribute to digital inclusion in Nigeria by making technology accessible for all”

Since Huawei’s entrance into Nigeria, the company has developed ICT infrastructures which enable digital transformation by building secure networks which presently connects more than half of the country, in rural and urban areas. For the first time in West Africa, Huawei in partnership with MTN facilitated the test of the 5G network in Nigeria. 5G is currently the most advanced telecommunications technology in the world. Huawei also recently launched its fully digital oilfield IOT solution which uses LTE broadband and Artificial Intelligence technology to provide full wireless network coverage which can enhance the operational transparency and safety of the Oil & Gas sector in Nigeria covering the oil fields, depots and pipelines.

Huawei invests heavily in improving the digital skills and talents of Nigerians. The company has trained more than 20,000 ICT engineers who manage the main telecommunications network operations and maintenance, 2000 Nigerian youths and 1000 Federal Civil Servants. The Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA)in collaboration with more than 70universities in Nigeria was established to train students for free in the latest internationally relevant ICT skills in subjects such as Networks, Cloud Computing and Big Data. As at today, over 10,000 Nigerian students have benefitted.

These students are also given internship opportunities in Huawei and its partner companies after completing the Huawei ICT academy. Through Huawei’sannual flagship Corporate Social Responsibility program called Seeds for the Future, wherein 10 students each from different countries across the world are selected to travel to China for ICT training, 40 Nigerian students have been trained in the past 4 years. These training programs for students have contributed significantly to the overall growth in ICT skills and knowledge in Nigeria. Many of these trained students go-ahead to work locally and internationally due to the exposure they have received. Huawei has also stayed committed to women empowerment by training girls in core ICT skills and participating in programs which promote education for the girl child.

