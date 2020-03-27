PDP should apologize for condemning TraderMoni ― BOSF

Kindly Share This Story:

The recent call by the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (at the last general elections), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, advocating that the Federal Government of Nigeria give the sum of Ten thousand naira each to citizens could be described as an admission of the usefulness, brilliance and success of the Buhari-Osinbajo led administration’s Social Investment Programmes (SIPs).

These are the views expressed by the Buhari Osinbajo Solidarity Front (BOSF), in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Liberty Olawale Badmus.

In the statement, the sociopolitical group congratulated the Buhari-Osinbajo administration for this admission and while expressing surprise at the suggestion of the opposition’s failed presidential candidate. But the group nonetheless welcomed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the People Democratic People (PDP) to the realization of the efficacy of the N10,000 collateral-free TraderMoni facility and other Social Investment Programmes.

Recall, in a statement credited to the Former Nigeria Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, on his twitter handle, he called on “the Federal and State Governments to provide palliatives to the Nigerian people to enable them to survive, even as they abide by these necessary measures put in place for their safety.” “At an approximate 30 million households or thereabouts, the Government should devise modalities to distribute N10, 000 as a supplement for foodstuff to each household, among other palliative measures, with no one left behind”, he said.

However, according to the BOSF, the Federal Government of Nigeria does not need the hypocritical advice of Atiku and PDP who during the time of election, condemned a noble idea in which common Nigerians benefitted, in their quest to ridicule the President’s widely acclaimed feats.

The group lambasted Atiku for condemning the idea then, only for him now in a shameless volte face, make a strikingly similar suggestion.

“What has become clear is that the Buhari-Osinbajo administration has already established an effective structure to deliver direct payments to Nigerians as we have seen through the seamless operations of the Social Investment Programmes of the administration in the last several years”, he added.

However, the National Chairman of Buhari Osinbajo Solidarity Front (BOSF), Mr. Liberty Olawale Badmus, described Atiku and the PDP as pretenders for ridiculing the idea of the Social Investment Programmes, especially the N10,000 collateral and interest-free TraderMoni. He noted that all that is required now is to scale up the programmes

For instance, N10,000 collateral-free TraderMoni facility being implemented by the Bank of Industry is well organised with a State-of-the-Art Control Room and a structure that has biometric information, photographic information and all relevant information of more than two million traders who have already benefitted from TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni.

Besides, another close to one million vulnerable Nigerians have been receiving Conditional Cash Transfers under the Buhari-Osinbajo administration paid out in N10,000 every two months.

The Federal Government is also feeding close to 10 million school children in the process and over 106,000 cooks have been engaged in 33 States, providing more job opportunities. Over five hundred thousand otherwise unemployed graduates have also been engaged through the SIPs.

In all these cases, the Buhari administration has devised the means and have been paying millions of Nigerians directly in an open, transparent and efficient manner, even when Atiku and his party were attempting to ridicule the efforts.

Worthy of mention is how young Nigerians developed the technology that enables the payment and operations of the Social Investment Programmes without hues and cries.

While calling on Atiku and PDP to apologize to Nigerians for playing bad politics with issues that affect the welfare of the common man, the Buhari-Osinbajo Solidarity Front urged the Buhari-Osinbajo Administration to scale up its Social Investment Operations to meet the current demands of Nigerians amidst the looming economic challenges that the world is set to face because of COVID-19 Pandemic.

