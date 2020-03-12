Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

RESIDENTS of Afia Nsit Urua Nko community, in Nsit Ibom local government area of Akwa Ibom state, were thrown into confusion and panic last Wednesday, following the abduction of two pupils of No.1 QIC Primary School, Afia Nsit/Mbiokporo11, by an unknown woman suspected to be a child trafficker.

It was gathered that the siblings 4years and 3years were abducted from their school about 7:45 am while the pupils were going for the routine morning devotion.

It was also gathered that the father of the victims identified as Mr. Akaninyene Archibong, a peasant farmer and palm-wine tapper took his three children to school by himself that morning.

A source from the village who did not want her name mentioned said she learned that the child abductor actually lured three siblings, Blessing Akaninyene Archibong (girl) Ndifreke Akaninyene Archibong (boy) and Uwana Akaninyene Archibong (girl) to a nearby bush and later abandoned the eldest, Blessing for fear of being caught.

According to our source, Blessing who is 6years old told her parents that their abductor had told them that their father had asked that she pick them up for injection.

“Blessing also told her parents that the woman (their abductor) took them into the bush, and started changing their school uniforms. She said when it got to her turn to remove her uniform she started crying and that was how the woman abandoned her and ran away with her younger brother Ndifreke and sister Uwana (3years) with her.

“The people of the community believe that the abductor who is a stranger in the area decided to abandon Blessing and took away the other two children for fear of being caught.

“I even learned that it was other pupils in the school who saw when the woman picked up the siblings that drew the attention of some school teachers and those teachers now raised the alarm.

“So when the parents of the children and, members of the community were alerted, everybody swung into action. They decided to comb the bush close to the QIC primary school, and that was how they found Blessing crying and looking lost.

“I feel terribly bad because this ugly incident happened in my community and I know that family very well. My prayer is that nothing bad happens to those children.

” The family reported the matter to the police immediately to the Divisional Police station and I learned the matter has been taken to the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia in Uyo. Even some people in the community were arrested by the police over the matter but later granted bail”

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Fredrick Nnudam who said he was yet to be briefed on the matter, however, assured that on Thursday (today) the details would be confirmed to newsmen.

