How to stop Africa’s $35bn annual food import — Emefiele

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Ujah – Abuja Bureau Chief

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has advocated the development of measures towards unlocking Africa’s agricultural potentials and placing same at the centre of economic and social policies, in order to halt the current massive food import, which costs the continent about $35 billion, annually.

Mr. Emefiele’s position was contained in an address delivered on his behalf by the Director, Corporate Communication of the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, at the opening of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), in Abuja, this morning.

His words, “Unlocking the huge potential of agriculture must be the heart of any meaningful engagement on economic and social development of the continent, as the region must become the food basket for the world, rather than a net importer of food (according to AfDB, Africa spends an estimated N35 b importing food annually).

“We must urgently develop policy measures around building what has been termed ‘grey matter infrastructure’ in Africa in order to end the scourge of malnutrition”.

Details later…

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: