How to protect Nigerians from effects of Coronavirus – Atiku

Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to take decisive economic steps to protect the country and her citizens from the ravaging effects of Coronavirus.

Atiku, who had earlier pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the disease, said the wellbeing of Nigerians must be prioritized as COVID-19 continues to spread across continents of the world.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja, the ex-Vice President said: “The coronavirus is raging in the world and not just ravaging human beings, it is also affecting economies. Nigeria is not an island unto itself, and we must take measures to protect the economic wellbeing of our nation and people.

“Every action that can be taken to ease the cost of doing business in Nigeria and reduce the cost of living, while promoting consumer confidence must be implemented. All hands must be on deck in a multi-partisan manner to ensure that Nigeria does not return to an economic recession. This is possible with decisive leadership and disciplined management.

As such, I recommend that policies like the Stamp Duty on all types of accounts be temporarily suspended, until such time as the nation’s economy has turned the tide in the fight against this virulent scourge.

“Furthermore, as the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, has reduced significantly, it is strongly recommended that the government should not absorb the savings, but should pass it on to the Nigerian people by way of reducing the pump price of PMS to reflect the current prevailing market costs.

“In addition to these measures, the government is urged to request large scale industrialists and employers of labour not to disengage workers. Definitely, this scourge will affect their production and profitability. However, if they know that the government is behind them and will do all to support them, they are less likely to disengage workers.

“These are extraordinary times, and we, as a nation, must take extraordinary measures to protect the entire nation. Nigeria is our collective home, as such, we must suppress every partisan disagreement and think and work patriotically to ensure our national survival amid global uncertainty.”

Vanguard

