Kindly Share This Story:

BY CHARLES KUMOLU, Deputy Editor

Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh is the Chairman of Warri Consultative Forum and son of Nigeria’s first Finance Minister, the late Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh. In this interview, he speaks on how well to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and proposed South-South security outfit among other national issues.

Alarming insecurity in Nigeria has led to agitations for regional and state security outfits. What do you recommend for your zone?

Also read:

The regional security outfits are in order and we also need to put one in place in Delta. But again, Delta being a mini-Nigeria with all its complexities of distrust, insecurity, the question of who becomes the driver of the project, who are to be its foot soldiers and how it would be organised to give each ethnic group a sense of equity and justice becomes a puzzle that will set the outfits on collision course from the outset.

The question again is: would it not become a tool in the hands of the majority tribes to oppress the minorities and what would the command structure look like? There must be a very serious brainstorming to make it work.

Regional agitations would never end in this country because for every new region created there would emerge a new majority and minority tribes who will be bent on getting their region created. They would further agitate until every family or household becomes a region. For me, we should revert to the old system of the regional government.

But if the six geopolitical zones should remain we pray that our political leaders allow the current arrangement by putting their selfish interest behind them. As it is today, the six-zone system has not been able to address the issues of corruption, nepotism, and lopsidedness among others in the country.

Restructuring the country is not a problem. What needs restructuring are our entire being, our minds, and values. There is no bad tribe or bad religion, rather what we have are bad individuals. We should all support President Muhammadu Buhari’s change mantra to move the nation forward and stop dissipating our energies wrongly by criticizing government policies at every given opportunity. We should engage in proffering solutions and offering prayers to God for the success of the government.

President Muhammadu Buhari said he would constitute a new NDDC board after the forensic audit of the commission. What are the expectations of your people?

First, the forensic audit is a welcome development. My people expect that the provisions of the Act establishing NDDC are strictly adhered to with Delta producing the Managing Director or the Board Chairman because it is the turn of Delta to do so. Again, Delta is a major oil producer in the country and it is the Itsekiri area of Delta that produces the highest quantum of oil. With the plethora of oil and gas experts and professionals in Itsekiriland, it is rightly expected that either of this position is granted to the Itsekiri nation to give them a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project. Equity should come to play in appointing the chairman or managing director.

Do you agree with the creation of the NDDC Interim Committee?

The NDDC Interim Management Committee is the best thing to have happened in the history of the Commission. As an impartial umpire, they are in a better position to expose the rot in the place, guide the forensic auditors and make recommendations that would provide the much-needed platform for effective service delivery to the long-neglected region. They have been able to reveal to Nigerians how some powerful Niger Deltans pocketed the Commission and converted it to their private ATM to the detriment of the development of the region. The President should be commended for enlarging the Interim Management Committee to

accommodate two more persons because this will enable them to work effectively.

NDDC contractors

Efforts at developing the country by the government are yielding the desired result in the North, South-West and even the East and to some extent, Edo State in the South-South region. The leaders of those areas are responsible and youths are up to the task of demanding accountability from their representatives. They monitor federal and state-interventionist agencies designed to attract development to these areas.

Painfully, this is not the case with the core Niger Delta states with its inept and greedy leadership. These interventionist agencies like the Niger Delta Ministry, NDDC, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, and Edo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, EDOSOPADEC, among others are mere conduit pipes for draining of the region’s funds by the leadership class.

The rot and looting of NDDC funds have been exposed by the NDDC Interim Management Committee. With this development, some NDDC contractors and prominent Niger Deltans should hide their heads in shame.

The huge amount appropriated, like over N300billion in the 2019 budget for development with no visible commensurate projects on the ground led to the presidential order for a forensic audit. Some leaders are even working assiduously to frustrate and undermine it. What a shameless people!

On service chiefs

The call for the sacking of service chiefs is selfish because removing or replacing them would not solve the problem.

A new set of service chiefs would have to start afresh by strategising with old soldiers and the same security operatives and fifth columnists. Replacing

the service chiefs would not stop corruption and nepotism in the country. What

we need is a change of heart, social and moral values to make things work in Nigeria.

Zoning of elective positions

Zoning breeds laziness ab initio and confers an undue political advantage on unqualified and unfit persons to assume positions far and above their mental capabilities. Some persons with enormous financial muscle in their zone wait like voracious vultures ready to devour our

commonwealth. We should evolve a system that brings out the candidates to assume leadership positions irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliations. Look at President Obama of the United States, a black man who became the President of US. It takes brains and a good sense of judgement by the political class and the popular will of the people to become the President of the most powerful nation in the world and not zoning. There was a time in Nigeria when three brothers of the same parents, the Atuegbu, played in the then Green Eagles of Nigeria. It was in the 70s. It was possible because they were good players and that had nothing to do with zoning.

My father, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, the First Republic Finance Minister, was from a micro-minority tribe in Delta. He got to that position not based on zoning but political alliances and understanding and he performed creditably well. The best for the country was what mattered to them.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: