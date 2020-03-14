How Osinbajo’s escort rider died after car knocked him off on Airport Expressway, Friday

Kindly Share This Story:

As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo condoled with the wife, children & family of his late escort rider, Inspector Ali Gomina who died yesterday in an accident in Abuja, Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President has explained how the accident that took the police officer’s life occurred

According to him, “Gomina died Friday after a runaway Camry ran into him, knocking him off his bike and throwing him down against a moving tanker way ahead of the convoy on the expressway to the airport in Abuja.”

The VP’s convoy’s ambulance immediately picked him up and headed to the State House Clinic, after the VP and his entourage had stopped to see what was going on. He was declared dead on the spot.

But Mr Akande assured that “Prof. Osinbajo himself and the Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to support the family and do everything necessary to comfort them.”

Speaking further on the incident Akande told reporters at Gui village that not only did the Vice President abort his trip to Lagos on Friday, he also deployed aides to visit the family immediately after the accident, ahead of today’s visit.

He said, “…he decided to come today (Saturday) to personally express his condolence to the wife, the children and the community and to say that himself and the Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to support the family and do everything necessary to comfort them.

“He also expressed his personal regrets; he is very greatly saddened by what has happened and decided to come and show it personally.”

On the fears expressed by the children of the late Gomina that their father’s death could force them to end their education, Mr Akande said that it would not be a problem as the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is compassionate.

According to him, “Everyone knows that this is a government that is very high on compassion and the Vice President himself is somebody that values that kind of relationship.

“I can tell you right away that it won’t be a problem for this family.

“The Federal Government would do everything that is right and worthy of a diligent and hardworking officer like Inspector Ali Gomina.”

