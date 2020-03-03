Kindly Share This Story:

By Naomi Uzor

Development Bank of Nigeria, DBN, yesterday said for Nigeria to realise the potential benefits of regional integration, there is need to operationalise existing trade agreements that includes provisions to deal with trade barriers and settling trade disputes.

Disclosing this at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade Fair seminar with the theme, “Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic Potentials through Regional Integration”, organised by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), Managing Director of Development Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Tony Okpanachi said that for regional integration to be beneficial to the country, raising the growth of the private sector is very key.

Okpanachi who was the guest speaker at the seminar, said that a strong coordination of reforms and projects that propels the country for international trade would be needed to realise the potential benefits of regional integration.

READ ALSO:

He stated: “A key threat for the success of regional integration for Nigeria is predictive trade practices primarily on goods from outside the country. Tackling this threat would require collective efforts at the highest level of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and African Union.”

He said there is need to implement policies, operational and technical governance and financial interventions to restore the financial viability of the power sector, improve service delivery and reduce losses, adding that, since electricity is the highest production cost driver for businesses, both manufacturing and services, electricity tariff for large consumers and strategic sectors should be aligned with the cost of electricity in key peer countries.

He recommended that Nigeria needs to develop a sustainable financing strategy to upgrade and maintain the quality of the nation’s transportation system, particularly those on the export corridors.

“Technical assistance and capacity building of all relevant MDAs that drive organisational reforms and ease of doing business in the country, resolve issues preventing the full implementation of existing customs cooperation agreements, harmonising data requirements and updating existing bilateral agreements between Nigeria and neighbouring countries to include coordinated border management, update existing policies and measures to address supply side constraints of businesses especially the strategic sector, product and services, sustained agricultural financing incentives and expand investment and financing incentives for mining, manufacturing and service sectors.

“Aggressively pursuing implementation of mobile money licences for telecom companies and other innovative Fintech solutions. The world is going the Fintech way, across borders, Fintech is the way forward. So it is good for Nigeria to quickly adapt to this innovative Fintech means and as a means of facilitating trade across the borders, Develop its productive capacities across the value chain in manufacturing, agriculture, services and other industries sectors and finally, we need to deepen access to finance to real sector” he stated.

Okpanachi noted that unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential through regional trade is not the responsibility of the government alone. It requires a deliberate and cohesive partnership between key stakeholders that influence the enabling environment that accelerates the pace of structural transformation, diversification of the Nigeria economy, one that enables country to fully utilize its factor endowment and efficiently compete regionally and globally for its economic development and sustainability.

Kindly Share This Story: