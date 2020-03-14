How MTN women celebrated International Women’s Day

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the world observed International Women’s Day, the Women at Y’ello (W.A.Y) joined the call as they gathered at the MTN Penthouse, Ikoyi to discuss the theme Each for Equal.

Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe in her welcome address emphasized the role of every individual in sustaining the value of diversity and how our actions, conversations, behaviours and mindsets can encourage equal representation.

‘It is undeniable that the push for gender parity and balance has yielded good results globally. However, we are not where we should be, but we will get there. Every day, we are constantly reminded that we have a lot of work on our hands from stories of discrimination at workplaces and the peculiarities in the fight for equality. Together, we can do more,” Esther enthused.

Guest speaker, Mobolaji Balogun, CEO Chapel Hill Denham and Chief Investment Officer, Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund said the ”Failure to include women at the helm of organizational affairs is trying to run a race with one hand and one leg tied behind you. It is a major setback. This is why we should be strategic and intentional about solving the challenges of gender equality. The more women we have in our boardrooms and workplaces, the better our decision making.”

Also present at the event was the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria Ferdi Moolman who reiterated the organization’s position on giving women as much support as they can get. “The efforts of the women at Y’ello have proven to us that when given equal opportunities, women are very productive. They have been at the fore of some of our achievements and have made us proud. We will continue to support them”

