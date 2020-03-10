How influential northerners forced Ganduje to change Sanusi’s banishment from Opanda to Loko

Kindly Share This Story:

I accept my fate with no qualms-Deposed Emir

Soni Daniel

Details of how the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, finally decided on where to banish the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi Lamido, to in order to spend the rest of his life on exile, emerged on Tuesday, according to findings by Vanguard.

Competent sources close to the arrangement confirmed to Vanguard that a sitting governor, a former National Security Adviser to the President of Nigeria and an influential industrialist all from the North, played crucial roles in convincing Governor Ganduje to change his mind from his initial plan to dispatch Sanusi to Opanda, a rural community in Tito Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The source said that it was the pleadings of the three key northern leaders that made Gaduje to hesitantly agree to allow the deposed natural ruler to be moved to Loko, a more developed town, which is closer to the Nasarawa State capital than Opanda.

“As you know, Loko which shares a common boundary with the Agatu people of Benue, Igala of Kogi and other Nigerian tribes can be described as a mini-Nigeria given its cosmopolitan nature and accommodation of many Nigerians.

ALSO READ:

“By all considerations, Loko, where the former Emir was banished to, is better than Opanda. It is also more comfortable and suitable for him,” the informed officials said.

Meanwhile, the deposed emir has said that he has taken his fate in good faith and bears no grudge against anyone over the development.

The former CBN governor said that his removal was nothing new because every power is transient except that of God.

The cerebral former top banker said: “The throne of an emir is not permanent, every king and leader should know this, If it was a permanent throne, I wouldn’t have been the emir of Kano”, Sanusi said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

He added, “Before I came, someone was the emir and before him someone else was there, therefore, it’s nothing that would shock anybody.”

“Whenever God says your time on the throne is over if you don’t leave with your legs, people will carry your body out of the palace.

But he insisted that the most important thing to a leader is a sound and peaceful end, “Therefore I thank God that brings to me a peaceful end without any rancour or chaos”. “We thank the prophets, Imans, those who have been behind us all these years. We call on the entire Umah to remain in peace. Any person who succeeds me should be accepted by the people of Kano so he can end well.

“God does not make a mistake; whatever he gives is the best, and today don’t be disturbed; whatever thing that God started, it is the end we hope for and may God help this to end well.

“We thank the entire Muslims who have been supporting us year by year, the entire people of Kano and may God help them to continue to live in people. May God give us a good leader and give our land back to us. We leave you people with sweetheart and thanks,” the former natural ruler said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: