How Industrialist, inspirator encourages entrepreneurs with book on relationship

Determined to ensure the existence of more joyful lifelong marital relationships, top-notch industrialist, inspirator, co-pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, and author Reverend Helen Oritsejafor, hit the city of Lagos, with the intention to do just with her international book signing tour recently released, “Joyfully Together: Keys to Enjoying your Relationship”.

The book signing tour which has been a success from its inception, has blessed the lives of many couples and singles with overflow of testimonies discovered after each signing. The tour has combed cities and states of countries such as Warri, Port Harcourt, Abuja, in Nigeria; Accra, Takoradi, in Ghana, Georgia, and its recent success in South Africa.

The delightful event which pulled guests from various works of life recently took place in Lagos. Guests varied from those in the entertainment industry, to great men and women of God in the ministry, illustrious business men and women (entrepreneurs) as well as the mass media.

Mama Helen as she is fondly called took Lagos by storm, setting the stage for her event with her media rounds in radio and tv stations such as Silverbird Tv, Beat FM, NTA, Eko Fm, where she shared great insights about the book and encouraged the public to be a part of the event.

During the event, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Lagos state chapter represented by some of Nollywood’s finest, Mojisola Oyetayo aka Mama Ajasco, Grace Amah, among others, honoured the author as a matron in Women in Nollywood for her humanitarian works and contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry.

The author had an outstanding relationship conference during the event where she highlighted invigorating key points that would conceive and eventually yield beautiful relationships in the long run. She dealt with the angle of what men and women generally desire from each other before and after marriage.

She said, “from the angle of women, they desire men willing to listen, as they like to share; they also like to be respected and treated as priority.

Another key point is support for a woman’s career, as they do likewise. They do not want a man threatened by their dreams and goals, but one who allows her to express herself and soar as high as she can.

Most importantly, she highlighted that it had been proven statistically that communication is one of the main reasons why most homes break and was one of the basic requirements for a beautiful relationship. She said that this required intentional effort from both parties as men are fashioned generally not to talk as women.”

Loving her unconditionally is also a priority, she said, as women desire to be pampered and showered with love and repeatedly reminded how much they are loved.

The men were not left of the equation as she also highlighted some important traits they desire to see in their female partners.

Other dignitaries present were Pst & Pst Mrs Isaac Adeleke, Rev Dr Mrs Gloria Akpabio, Women Wing Director, PFN Lagos state chapter, Rev. Dr. Gideon Ojoka, Pst. & Pst Mrs Ike Nwankoro, Pst. Mrs Toyin Okonta, Prophetess Blessing Agboli Of Victorious Army Ministeries, among others.

Vanguard

