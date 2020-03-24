How Chiji14xchange became leading bitcoin company in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Chiji14xchange, an online trading platform designed specifically for crypto currency trading and Gift cards exchange has come to established itself as number one in its areas of operations.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and has since been operating under the Cooperate Affairs Commission, Allied and Matters Acts of 1990 under the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For milestones, the company was the first African platform for trading of bitcoin and gift cards to have application listed for downloads on the Apple and google play stores In this regard, it has become leading company in the cryptocurrency space, with over 15,000 registered users and over 5,000 active traders month.

As a further push to control its space and remain dominant, Chiji14xchange will be launching an affiliate marketing system on its platform from Saturday 28th March 2020. This platform was created to allow trading experts and non-traders to earn passive income in the African Bitcoin market, especially in Nigeria.

“We pride ourselves as a leading figure when it comes to online trading exercise as we have done a lot in the past one year of operation. We deployed one of the best and yet user friendly websites which enable users to chat with online live agents, this is first of its kind compare to what has been obtainable in time past, through this amazing innovation we provide a user-agent experience which is quite easy without hassles,” said the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Odum Chijioke

“Our well trained agents operating at the back ensure to deliver a well satisfying experience for user, it would be worthy of note to mention that we operation a 24hours service, thereby breaching every time zone, and other factors that will make afford user the opportunity to trade at odd hours of the day,” Odum added.

However, following the confirmation of an increase in Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases, Chiji14xchange has initiated remote work for the staff of the company effective from Monday, March 22, 2019, till further notice with an injection of two millionaire in relief welfare package. According to the company, this is to encourage the practice of social distancing and isolation as is necessary to prevent the looming outbreak of the Pandemic in Nigeria.

Vanguard

