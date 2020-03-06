How BMTC is developing capacity to enhance freight forwarding business in Nigeria ― CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of efforts to further boost the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the nation, the BMTC Logistics Limited, a port operator has developed and offering total integrated solutions to uplift freight forwarding business in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of BMTC company, Audullahi Mosadoluwa stated in a brief interview with newsmen on the comeback of the company and operations.

Speaking on the journey of the company so far, Mosadoluwa stated that BMTC has been able to survive some of its challenges in recent years and that the company has been vindicated after a case that was filed against him and the company.

He added that the company suffered a lot of setbacks for over two years during the legal tussle and that all his corporate and personal accounts were frozen, which he said simply meant that he had to shut down the company’s offices in Nigeria, Dubai, including that of China until the truth was discovered by the Nigeria Police.

He, however, added that the company is now back and better with new ideas and capacity to move the business of freight forewing in the country in the interest of the general public.

According to Mosadoluwa, “We develop totally integrated solutions that foster communication between suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and users by optimising the use of browser-based tools, cross-functional technologies, and e-business tools.

“As one of the leading Ocean Freight Forwarders, we offer efficient sea freight solutions customized to customers’ needs.

“From Full Container Loads (FCL) to Less than Container Loads (LCL), on all major global routes, with guaranteed transit times, just as a major global Air Freight Forwarding Company, we take our delivery responsibility seriously.

“While our primary responsibility lies in planning and monitoring every project, our logistics experts are geared to observe and find different areas that will give you more expeditious results-be it while meeting with project managers and suppliers to review material and equipment needed for transport.”

Mosadoluwa said further that BMTC Logistics Limited is back and stronger beyond where they were before and that they have their presence in the United Kingdom and would be back fully in China, India and Turkey office to serve their customers before 24th May 2020.

On the involvement of New Horizon Agency in Insurance Scheme, he said that the aim was to bring capable hands together as FBN Hajj and Umrah Health Tahamin Policy consultant and that this led to the need to redress and that he saw the opportunity in becoming the bridge in serving as the Third Party Administrator (TPA) serving insurance companies and international healthcare and other service providers.

“New Horizon Agency, as FBN Insurance consultant vision, is to promote and grow the capability of Nigeria Health Insurance suppliers to provide expertise, development and delivery of healthcare services to Nigerians travelling abroad,” he said.

