Housewife drags step-daughter to Sharia Court for shredding her clothes

A housewife, Aisha Musa, on Wednesday dragged her step-daughter, Hassana Ali, before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State for shredding her clothes.

”In January, I simply asked my mate, Hafsa, to provide plates for the food I was sharing for the household.

”After I shared the food, Ali poured out the soup into the gutter. And when I asked why, she and her mother’s sister, attacked me and tore my blouse.

”She also removed my clothes from the line and burnt them,” she alleged.

She prayed the court to Ali to pay for her clothes and an order for her husband to get another place for her.

The defendant and her mother, denied the allegations.

After listening to all the parties, the Judge, Murtala Nasir, ordered them to write an undertaking to live in peace.

Nasir also ordered Ali Hashim, Musa’s husband to sign the undertaking and also replace her burnt clothes.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

