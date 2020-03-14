House of Talents promo: Andy Boyo rewards movie goers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Oil tycoon-turned-film maker and Nollywood grand patron, Andy Boyo has finally made good his promise of rewarding movie goers who storm the cinema houses to see his TV reality show-inspired movie, “House of Talent.”

The fulfillment of the promise is coming seven months after the movie hit the cinemas nationwide on August 30.

Boyo, said the essence of the exercise was to prove to people that they meant business and not to deceive them. At a raffle draw party , held in Lagos, last Sunday, Abuja-based Ezeh Chioma Cynthia emerged the star prize winner which was a trip to Dubai sponsored by Sathos Travels and Leisure. She’s expected to embark on the trip with her mother. Other winners were , Alabi Adetayo who won a round trip ticket to anywhere overland Airways flies, courtesy of Overland Airways, Fatimoh Daramola who also won a round trip local ticket to anywhere Overland Airways flies,and Francis Ebuka who won six months supply of Cocosheen hair conditioner.

Speaking at the event, Andy Boyo said “The raffle draw was designed to promote our movie but we had sponsors who keyed into the project. So, what we did today was to show the world that when we do promotions like this, it’s not fake. In fact, you can’t even do stuff like this without getting government permission. House of Talent’ did fairly well at the cinemas and we have also showed it in different countries across Africa, including Rwanda.”

Also, speaking in the same vein, Mrs Fabian, MD, Santos Travels & Leisure , the sponsors of the Dubai trip for two, said “we are partnering House of Talent because this project is very close to our hearts. We work with up and coming artistes and I really think that through the movie , they will get recognition and a platform for growth.”

Starring Nollywood heavyweights including Sola Sobowale, Liz Benson-Emeya and Kalu Ikeagwu, Chinwetalu Agu among others, ‘House of Talents’ tells the story of three youngsters who decided to pursue their dreams despite their parents’ objections.

