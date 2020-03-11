House Committee expresses concern over the state of NIMASA’s dockyard

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

MEMBERS of the House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, have expressed worry over the continued idleness of the agency’s floating dockyard at the Naval Dockyard in Lagos.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report during the Committee’s oversight visit to Lagos last week, Hon. Kabiru Idris, a member of the committee, lamented that twenty four months after purchase, the dockyard has not been put to use.

He also queried the continued daily rental of Fast Security Intervention Boats and demanded to know why the agency was still renting such boats.

Idris also stated that it is a huge investment to acquire the dockyard adding that it must not be allowed to waste. According to him, the equipment was meant to develop local capacity in the ship repair sub-sector of the industry.

He said: “It’s a lot of investment to acquire this kind of facility for the development of the maritime industry. Nigeria is a developing country, we are copying from developed countries and that was part of the reason the last administration of NIMASA decided to come up with something like. It is very unfortunate that twenty four months after procurement, delivery has taken place and nothing has been done; so it is a waste.

“I feel worried about it; I am so much worried about it; my main concern is to find out who is responsible for this and ask questions when we get to their office. What does it take us to buy these instead of renting; is it a cartel? Is it that they do not want us to buy, we keep renting? “This is something we can do abroad and pay as it comes than paying rent on the ones that are currently deployed; I hope to look into that as well”.

