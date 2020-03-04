Hoodlums kill two policemen in Delta, steal rifles

Kindly Share This Story:

Inflict machete cuts on others at Asaba, cart away police van, riffles

Perez Brisibe – Udu

Less than one week after some unidentified hoodlums attacked a team of policemen behind NTA, Asaba and made away with two riffles, a berretta pistol, and a police van, another police team was on Wednesday, attacked at a popular nightclub and drinking pub by the old Ekete road junction in Udu local government area of Delta State.

Wednesday’s incident which led to the death of two mobile policemen, also resulted in the death of an unidentified person, with the hoodlums carting away the two riffles of the slain policemen.

A security source from the Burutu Police Area Command, who confirmed the incident when contacted, said the slain policemen were part of a police team stationed on guard at the nightclub when the hoodlums struck.

The source gave the names of the slain policemen as; Jafaru Adamu, an inspector, and Adamu Musa, a sergeant.

Giving details of the incident, the source said: “The incident occurred at about 12:30 am at a bar/nightclub along the DSC expressway by old Ekete road junction. The slain policemen from PMF 41 squadron, Yobo State, where on special duty having been deployed to the bar for the guard as at the time they were killed.

“One unidentified civilian was also killed during the incident. The hoodlums also made away with their rifles.”

On the Asaba incident, the source said: “The Asaba incident occurred last week Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m. The police team stationed at TOD point behind NTA, Asaba was attacked by a gang of hoodlums numbering over ten who inflicted life-threatening machete cuts on the policemen.

“At the end of the attack which apparently was an ambush, the hoodlums carted away a berretta pistol with serial number 149844 with live ammunition, and AK 47 rifle with serial number 61620 with 19 live ammunition, a K2 rifle with serial number 062215 with 11 live ammunition and a Police Toyota Sienna patrol van with registration number NPF 3290 DC.

“The police van until it was snatched by the hoodlums had a police radio communication system installed inside leading to the hoodlums intercepting police radio communications on the night of the incident before it was bridged

“Two police officers including an inspector suffered live threatening injuries during the incident and are currently receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Center, Asaba.”

Efforts to speak with the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Inuwa Hafiz, and the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya were fruitless as at press time.

