Hoodlums kill two policemen in Delta, steal rifles

…Inflict machete cuts on others at Asaba, cart away police van, riffles

By Perez Brisibe, Udu

Less than one week after some unidentified hoodlums attacked a team of policemen behind NTA, Asaba and made away with two riffles, a berretta pistol and a police van, another police team was yesterday attacked at a popular nightclub and drinking pub by the old Ekete road junction in Udu local government area of Delta State.

Yesterday’s incident which led to the death of two mobile policemen, also resulted to the death of an unidentified person, with the hoodlums carting away the two riffles of the slain policemen.

A security source from the Burutu Police Area Command, who confirmed the incident when contacted, said the slain policemen were part of a police team stationed on guard at the nightclub when the hoodlums struck.

The source gave the names of the slain policemen as; Jafaru Adamu, an inspector and Adamu Musa, a sergeant.

