*** Says El Rufai Will Never disappoint the people of Kaduna State

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kaduna Central has asked the nation and the people of the state to hold him responsible if governor Nasir El- Rufai and Kaduna State Government fail to utilize

a loan totalling about $350 million from the World Bank.

According to Senator Uba Sani, the World Bank and other rating agencies have adjudged that Kaduna State can sustainably manage the credit which has a 10-year moratorium and a 40-year repayment period, adding that once accessed, the loan will be used to build community roads, primary schools, secondary schools, health centres, and generally improve the economy of such benefitting communities.

The National Assembly had last week approved the loan for the State to enable it fund critical infrastructures.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Senator Uba Sani said, “I am very certain and confident that the Governor will fulfil all that he has told the World Bank, the good people of Kaduna State and the National Assembly, that Kaduna State Government will do with the loan.

“I even insist that I, Senator Uba Sani be held liable if the Governor fails or disappoints. But of course, I know Mallam Nasir El Rufai will never fail the people of Kaduna State. I am extremely happy and proud of the role some of us played in securing this loan for Kaduna State.

“Like most Nigerians are already well aware, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has totally reworked Kaduna State. The State now boasts of top-notch infrastructures. This loan, once accessed, will enhance the efforts of the Governor in the on-going upgrade of infrastructures in the State. With the approval of the National Assembly for the loan from the World Bank, better times are coming for Kaduna State.”

Senator Uba Sani who noted that persons, especially Senators from Kaduna State who were in the eight Senate and denied Kaduna State approval for the loan earlier, should be humble enough to admit that they goofed irredeemably, said, “Even the worst critics of Governor El Rufai can attest to the fact that he is perhaps one of the most prudent and accountable public office holders in Nigeria today. I can vouch for the Kaduna State Government under Mallam Nasir El Rufai to prudently deploy the loan from the world bank to enhance the welfare and wellbeing of the good people of Kaduna State. In fact, hold me responsible if Governor Nasir El Rufai fails or disappoints on this score.

It would be recalled that the eight Senate denied the Kaduna State government the approval to access the $350 Million loan from the World Bank.

Also recall that Senator Shehu Sani, who was the chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts had argued that the loan if approved would erode economic viability of the State since the State already has huge debt burden.

His position was supported by two other senators from the State in the eight Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North) and Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South).

Senator Uba Sani, was at the forefront of efforts to secure the approval of the ninth Senate and indeed the National Assembly for the loan for Kaduna State and he completely faults the position of the Senators from Kaduna State in the eight National Assembly.

He said, “They were wrong in their assertion. Having checked the laws, the accounts and the performance of the Kaduna State Government, the World Bank was convinced that Kaduna State merits its support.

“Equally important is the integrity of the Governor of Kaduna State. While considering the request for the loan, the relevant committees in both chambers of the National Assembly factored in the unassailable integrity of Governor Nasir El Rufai, to approve the loan request.”

Pursuant to its oversight functions, the National Assembly is determined to monitor the disbursements of this loan for the intended projects as spelt out by the Kaduna State Government.

Senator Uba Sani who is in support of the planned monitoring by the National Assembly, has however stressed that he does not nurse any fears or anxiety about the sincerity of the Kaduna State Government under Mallam Nasir El Rufai.

He said, “I have assured my colleagues in both the Senate and the House of Representatives that it is not possible for Mallam Nasir El Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State to fail on the promises of his administration regarding the use or disbursement of the loan from the World Bank.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

