Herdsmen attacks: House Minority leader urges FG to sack service chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

ASABA—As the call for the resignation of the Service Chiefs gather storm, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, has again called on the Federal Government to sack them as they have outlived their usefulness on the issue of securing the nation.

Elumelu made the call in Asaba, Delta State, in response to the rising cases of kidnapping and killings by herdsmen especially with the unabated attacks by herdsmen on Issele-Azagba community, which is less than three kilometers from Asaba.

He said even though the Service Chiefs are not courageous enough to listen to the voice of the people and honourably resign, they would one day give account of their stewardship and may regret their continued stay even in the face of escalating insecurity.

Elumelu lamented that the country was degenerating, adding that people were suffering due to lack of tangible results in the fight against insurgency and banditry across the country.

READ ALSO:

He wandered why herdsmen caught by security agencies for kidnapping, raping and killing of innocent people are not persecuted but let off the hook thereby, emboldening them to carry out more atrocious acts.

Calling on the Service Chiefs to exit honourably, the lawmaker said there were so many young officers with brighter brains who have been trained and acquainted with what it takes to fight insurgency in the country.

Elumelu pointed out that despite the huge amount of funds allocated to security agencies by the Federal and State Governments, the security agencies were yet to stamp out or reduce to the barest minimum cases of kidnapping, insurgency and herdsmen attacks on innocent people across the country.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: