Helen Oritsejafor honoured by United Nations Global Awards

The United Nations Global Awards (UNGA), has recognised and honoured Rev Helen Oritsejafor with the prestigious Honorary Global Leadership Award for her lifetime commitment to creating and ensuring a strong and impactful international influence of service throughout the world.

The event, which took place in Atlanta Georgia, USA, on March 17, saw Mrs. Oritsejafor being recognised globally for her indisputable years of touching lives.

Mama Oritsejafor, is known for her philanthropic activities as well as her vast experience in business for many years. She is currently the MD/CEO, overseeing the following conglomerates: Eagle Heights International Schools, Eagle Flight Microfinance Bank, Eagle Bureau de Change Limited, African Broadcasting Network TV Station, Eagle Wings Secured Insurance Brokerage Limited, Eagle Nest Guest House, amongst others.

She exudes the passion to indeed make the world a better place through her projects envisioned to eradicate poverty, unemployment, as well as provide education for the less privileged, for a better future and generation.

These are projected through her annual scholarship scheme for thousands of children from the primary to tertiary levels; the annual Poverty Alleviation Scheme,where thousands of people win free cars, mini-buses, tricycles, grinding machines, sewing machines, etc. And also, free business and vocational skills training for hundreds of men, women and youths.

