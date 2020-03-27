Hearn wants Joshua vs Fury to take “PRIORITY” over Pulev fight

Kindly Share This Story:

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is still stubbornly kicking around the idea of a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury coming before AJ’s defense against his IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev on June 20.

Hearn has already set aside July 25 as the backup date for the Joshua vs. Pulev fight if it needs to get postponed.

If the Joshua-Pulev fight needs to be postponed due to coronavirus, then it could get pushed well beyond the summer. In that case, Hearn thinks a fight between Joshua and Fury should take place ahead of the Pulev match.

The question is would the International Boxing Federation rubber stamp Hearn’s idea of Pulev getting pushed to the side while the AJ vs. Fury fight takes place head of it.

Likewise, Fury is a trilogy fight that he needs to take care of against former WBC champion Deontay Wilder by July 18. Deontay (42-1-1, 41 KOs) and his management aren’t going to be pleased to see Fury electing not to fight him, and instead choosing to face Joshua.

“Well I think, all of a sudden, does the Joshua-Fury fight start taking priority, maybe over a Pulev fight, if the Pulev fight extends beyond the summer,” said Hearn to skysports.com. “Contractually Deontay Wilder is going to want his fight next.

