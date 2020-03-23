Health personnel evacuate FIRS staff who tested positive in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Health personnel in Abuja have evacuated Salihu Umar, a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Vanguard had early reported that a man in Abuja, identified as Salihu Umar on Monday took to his twitter handle to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19.

However, it has been revealed that the man, Umar is a staff of FIRS, Abuja.

The evacuation of Umar from his residence was disclosed by a twitter user who claims to be his neighbour at Acacia Grove Estate Wuye. Abuja.

Barely two days after the FIRS authorities denied reports that its employee had tested positive for the virus, Umar revealed on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Umar also called on the Federal Government to shut down Lagos and Abuja immediately to stop the spread of the virus.

