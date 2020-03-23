Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Health personnel evacuate FIRS staff who tested positive in Abuja

On 6:24 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Health personnel evacuate FIRS staff who tested positive in Abuja
Photo of health personnel evacuating Salihu Umar

By David Royal

Health personnel in Abuja have evacuated Salihu Umar, a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Vanguard had early reported that a man in Abuja, identified as Salihu Umar on Monday took to his twitter handle to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19.

However, it has been revealed that the man, Umar is a staff of FIRS, Abuja.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Man in Abuja announces he just tested positive after self-isolation

The evacuation of Umar from his residence was disclosed by a twitter user who claims to be his neighbour at Acacia Grove Estate Wuye. Abuja.

Barely two days after the FIRS authorities denied reports that its employee had tested positive for the virus, Umar revealed on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Below is Umar’s Linkedin profile that shows he’s a staff of the FIRS.

Umar also called on the Federal Government to shut down Lagos and Abuja immediately to stop the spread of the virus.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!