‘Having peace in marriage is not women’s job alone’

Nigerian on-air-personality and social commentator, has said keeping peace in a marriage should not be left to the woman alone.

The Controversial OAP said this while reacting to a post by a Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro, who said that a wife will never find peace if she refuses to give her husband peace.

Freeze said that he would have agreed with the counsellor 10 years ago but relying on experiences he had gained, giving peace is the job of both parties.

He wrote, “Ten years ago I’d have agreed with her wholeheartedly.

“Today, with the experience that I’ve gained, it’s a totally different ball game.

“Giving peace’ is the job of both parties. I give @tastebudzng peace, she gives me peace in return; or she gives me peace and I return her peace and the peace is maintained.

No woman can continue to give peace to a man who doesn’t reciprocate her gesture and no man can give peace to a feisty and troublesome woman.

Peace has to be Equilibrium. This doesn’t mean you won’t have issues from time to time or you won’t have quarrels but being peaceful and peaceable should be the utmost priority of both.

