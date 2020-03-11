Kindly Share This Story:

Harvey Weinstein‘s brother said he belonged in hell and compared him to OJ Simpson during a blistering email exchange amid the avalanche of #MeToo allegations that led to the movie mogul’s downfall, court papers revealed Tuesday.

“F–k u Harvey Weinstein. I pray there is a real hell. That’s where u belong,” Bob Weinstein wrote on Nov. 2, 2017.

“I suppose being you, is its own hell, if u could feel it, but no chance. OJ, didn’t kill Nicole Simpson and u had consensual sex with all those poor victimized women.”

Bob — who’s two years younger than Harvey — noted that the number of accusers was “up to 82” and called his brother “world class in that area.”

“U deserve a lifetime achievement award for the sheer savagery and immorality and inhumanness, for the acts u have perpetrated,” he wrote.

In another email a day earlier, Bob, 65, called his older brother a “pathological” liar, saying, “Sure all those 82 women had nothing better to do than have consensual sex with , u, and then out themselves and accuse u for sexual abuse.”

Bob also accused Harvey, 67, of being “delusional” and “surprised that people are angry at you.”

“What did u ever do wrong, except bully and abuse people in your whole life and now say crap like everyone makes mistakes,” Bob wrote.

“U have hurt, so many innocent women, your family, mine, me, your former employee, disgraced the name, Weinstein. The saddest part of all this, is that u will rationalize, minimize and compartmentalize, it all away.”

The emails, apparently written while Harvey was in rehab for sex addiction, are contained in court papers unsealed ahead of his scheduled sentencing Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

He was convicted last month of raping a hairstylist and forcibly performing oral sex on a former “Project Runway” production assistant.

Harvey faces up to 29 years in prison, but his lawyers are seeking the mandatory minimum of just five, claiming that anything longer would likely lead to his death behind bars.

