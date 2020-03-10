Kindly Share This Story:

Distance learning traditionally has focused on non-traditional students, such as full-time workers, military personnel, and nonresidents or individuals in remote regions who are unable to attend classroom lectures.

However, distance learning has become an established part of the educational world, with trends pointing to ongoing growth. A recent survey shows, more than 5.6 million university students were enrolled in at least one online course or the other.

This trend ignited the passion by Harrow School Online a 450-year-old boarding school in the UK, which counts Sir Winston Churchill and six other British Prime Ministers among its alumni to launch its “virtual sixth form” to teach Nigerian students A-levels online.

The online school is aimed at providing high-level education from expert tutors to the academically minded students who are really super ambitious. The kind of students that want to go to Oxford and Cambridge.

Speaking during a visit to Lagos, Ms. Heather Rhodes, the Principal of Harrow School Online said the new venture has been set up to deliver the same kind of education as it is within the four walls of a classroom and cater to students in a “rapidly changing world”. She added: “Education must adapt to the new challenges this presents, and reflect young people’s lifestyles and aspirations.”

She highlighted it was a matter of necessity to bring the campaign to Nigeria to speak to Nigerian students considering the already enrolled Nigerians in Harrow School are wonderful and the life and soul of the community.

The online institution has a virtual house system as well as offers students the opportunity to study, write their A-level exams in Nigeria respectively across the British examination centers in the country rather than been housed in 450-years-old bricks and mortar school building, in North-West London.

Also, pupils will be given one-to-one academic tutorials, live online lessons with a teacher and other students, as well as regular coaching sessions for support.

Concluding, she mentioned students enrolled at the online school will be able to attend a summer course at Harrow School as well as take part in extracurricular activities.

Without doubt, the internet has provided more opportunities to learn and it is important for structured and heritage education brands to tap into this technologically inclined way of life.

