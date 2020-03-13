Hajj 2020: NAHCON bringing affordable hajj dream into reality

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mousa Ubandawaki

The new leadership of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) led by Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, spent the late part of February and early March in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to complete the campaign he started in December during his screening by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Red Chamber of NASS to do something in making the Hajj Fare affordable for many more Nigerian Muslims.

Even though at the beginning some people expressed misgivings about the idea making any headway. In fact some are won’t to describe the journey even before the party took off as a “fairytale” against the backdrop of the fact that the former board had already signed an agreement committing the commission to certain things concerning payment as far back as December.

Some other persons were also of the opinion that the new leadership reason for the travel may not necessarily be met considering the fact that some advance payments have been made to some service providers in the kingdom. But as it’s often said the end justifies the means. With the commission making several headways and accomplishments.

The commission during its several meetings with major players in the service industry-Accommodation Providers, the Muttawif of pilgrims of African Non Arab countries, otherwise known as Muassassa, the Adilla Establishment in Madina and the United General Car Syndicate etc was able to extract commitments to help achieve the Commission’s objective.

How did the Commission achieve this great feat? Since his assumption of office, the new leadership has not hide its aim to work with the Forum of State Chairmen and Secretaries – umbrella organ of all the 36 State pilgrims welfare boards including Abuja and the Armed forces by adopting a strategy of stick and carrots in the sense of building dialogue to ensure they stand on the same page to be able to negotiate from the position of strength with service providers. This epic strategy became the master stroke with which they broke the camel’s back.

At a meeting to fine tune its strategy, the Chairman /CEO Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, with other members of the executive emphasised the need for both NAHCON and states to work in harmony to achieve the common goal.

According to him, both NAHCON and states owe it a duty to Nigerian Muslims to make Hajj affordable for them.

It’s a responsibility we owe our brothers and sisters who strive to perform the spiritual journey of a lifetime.

Nothing should be too much for us to do for them in this regard. It is their expectation and that of the Government at all levels to see that the 2020 Hajj Fare is brought down and made affordable ‘

The Chairman of Forum of State Chairmen who is also the Executive Secretary of Zamfara state pilgrims welfare board, Alh Abubakar Sarkin Pawa who spoke on behalf of the group said “our focus and goal is the same as that of NAHCON. We want lower price and improvement. We are on the same page… On that, we don’t have discord. We are united. We support NAHCON effort hundred percent. It is for the collective good of all Nigerian Muslims “.

Two of the topmost players in the service industry in the kingdom – Shuraka khair and the Andalus Group of Companies in Makkah and Madina respectfully also delivered an inspiring message giving hope that intending pilgrims may have cause to rejoice.

Mallam Musa Hamid the chairman of Shuraka group of companies that will provide about 80percent of Makkah accommodation to Nigerian pilgrims assured that his company is ready to assist states to get the best deal on accommodation in Makkah.

According to him he is ready to offer discounts on his accommodation to enable the commission get some relief on the final cost of Hajj.. Similar support was also offered by the Andalus Group whose group executive Abdul Aziz bin Salih AL Arof agreed to slash down the cost of Madina Accommodation even though an agreement had earlier been signed by the former board and advance payment already paid.

In his words “our interaction with Nigeria has gone beyond provider /client relationship. What binds us is more than just providing accommodation. The relationship between us has become like an umbilical cord. The building bond was erected long before I was born and was told by my father never to shred the relationship.

Therefore, whatever NAHCON want I will strive to accommodate it for the benefit of our outstanding relationship and benefit of the pilgrims. I am therefore ready to support the commission to make sure that the country utilize its 95000 allocations this year notwithstanding our previously agreed price “

More importantly, the commission also got an endorsement from the Deputy Minister Hajj His Excellency.

Hussain Bin Naseer As Sharif who praised the new board of the commission for striving to get the right bargain for its pilgrims,and promised to assist the commission in achieving its aims..” we want you to utilize your 95000 slot. The more the merrier. I’m ready to assist you in the best way to realize your goal. Don’t hesitate to call or knock on my door anytime. We are on the same page with you there”

READ ALSO: NAHCON chair calls for reduction in hajj fare to receive major boost

Similarly the Chairman of Muassassa, Rami Bn Saleh Labani not only extended his love for the commission but also gave vent to it by agreeing to reduce the Establishment charge from SR 150 to SR 108 after a protracted and in exhaustive period of bargaining and negotiation.

BY walking the talk the 4th Board is leaving no one in doubt that wherever there’s a need, there’s opportunity with its fresh bites in the big apple. It is hoped that with every hand on the deck, the Zikrullah Hassan led board will achieve the goal of affordable Hajj for more Nigerian pilgrims this year and in the future to come.

Ubandawaki is of the Information and Publication Division of NAHCON.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: