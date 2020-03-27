Hajj 2020: Lagos appoints 19 schedule officers for LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of strategies put in place towards providing quality service delivery and smooth hajj administration, the Lagos State Government has formally released the names of 19 schedule officers for year 2020 operation.

The role of the officers is to coordinate, monitor and oversee the welfare of the intending pilgrims with a view to making them comfortable both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi announced the names during a meeting with the management and staff of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, at the old Secretariat, Ikeja, recently.

In his address, the Commissioner encouraged all the schedule officers to show high sense of responsibility by rendering selfless service to the intending pilgrims in their respective local governments.

Prince Elegushi who is also the Asiwaju of Ikate Land, noted that the schedule officers were carefully selected amongst other equally capable staff of the Board, based on their diligence and competence. He urged them not to abuse the privileged.

He warned the coordinators against engaging in dubious activities such as extortion, exploitation, disrespect or exhibiting any other vices that may tarnish the enviable image and reputation which the State has built over the years.

He emphasised that the State government would deal decisively with any one found to be engaging in any untoward act in accordance with the civil service rules.

Elegushi urged all the coordinators to be compassionate, accommodating and tolerate the intending pilgrims for the short period they have to work with them. He also advised the officers to respect the pilgrims and the Ulamas (Islamic Scholars) that would be attached to them, saying without them, there would be no Muslim Pilgrims Board or anybody to coordinate. Speaking earlier, the Board Secretary, Mr. Raman Ishola explained the efforts the State Government has put in place towards ensuring that the intending pilgrims have a befitting accommodation, transportation to and from the different historic sites in the Holy Land, quality food supply and many other benefits that will make their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remarkable.

The appointed schedule officers and their Local Governments include; Mr. Tajudeen Anifowoshe (Agege); Mrs. Basirat Adegbesan (Ajeromi-Ifelodun); Mr. Ahmed Kotun (Alimosho); Mr. Semiu Shasi (Amuwo Odofin); Mrs. Monsurat Azeez (Apapa); Mr. Rasheed Bankole (Badagry/Ojo); Mr. Sambakiu Ogunnaike (Epe) and Mr. Lateef Gbajabiamila (Eti-Osa).

Others are, Mrs. Sinat Ibrahim (Ifako Ijaiye); Mrs. Muibat Banjoko (Ikeja); Mrs. Mulikat Shittu (Ikorodu); Mr. Ganiyu Animashaun (Kosofe); Mrs. Hamzat Ibrahim (Lagos Island); Mr. Wahab Awere (Lagos Mainland); Mrs. Suliat Odejayi (Mushin); Mr. Abubakar Aliu (Oshodi Isolo); Mrs. Khadijat Oluwa (Shomolu); Mrs. Muibat Babalola (Surulere) while Mrs. Abibat Aruna would coordinate the Board.

