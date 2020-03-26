Gunmen kidnap Gov Mohammed’s elder brother in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The elder brother of Bauchi state governor, Yaya Adamu has reportedly been kidnapped.

Vanguard learned that he was kidnapped around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at Ungwan Jaki in Bauchi metropolis by gunmen.

A close relative who does not want to be mentioned told Vanguard that it is a double tragedy for the governor and his family because of his health status.

“It is true that the elder brother of the governor was kidnapped yesterday. The whole thing is confusing because we don’t know which to focus on; whether it is the health of the governor or to find his missing brother.

“I just hope they don’t hurt him. That gentleman (Governor’s brother) doesn’t deserve this. I hope they release him on time so that he can reunite with his family,” he said.

All efforts by Vanguard to get Bauchi State Police Command to confirm the development was counterproductive as the PPRO, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar did not answer calls put through his mobile phone.

