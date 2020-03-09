Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

Gunmen, Sunday, stormed Obior, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State and kidnapped an Asaba-based socialite, Mr. Elvis Ojeogwu.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed on Monday in Asaba, that Ojeogwu was abducted in his family house along with his aged father and a family friend.

The source said: “Elvis, who is based in Asaba, had visited home to see his father on Sunday. He was with his father and a friend, when the gunmen struck.

“The gunmen operated swiftly; so quick. They held up everyone at gunpoint, before taking away Elvis, his father and the visiting friend.”

Contacted, spokesperson for the Police Command in Delta, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident and said the command had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“We received the report that same Sunday and quickly dispatched detectives to track down the kidnappers.

“As I speak, the police are on the heels of the kidnappers and we are determined to rescue the victims unhurt.”

