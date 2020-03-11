Gunmen kidnap club owner, Lawyer in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

..Abductors demand 30 million naira from lawyer’s family

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The owner of Amber Night Club/karaoke lounge, Akeem Ibrahim and a lawyer with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, simply identified as Mrs Ekanem have been kidnapped by gunmen in Calabar.

Vanguard learned that Akeem was picked up by the gunmen Monday night at Ibom Layout as his vehicle abandoned near Liberty Gospel church while the female lawyer was abducted at School road in Satellite town, Calabar.

Vanguard learned that Akeem was whisked away while in his Dodge Challenger with license registration number ‘AAA127GB’ when he was kidnapped. While the female lawyers was abducted while leaving her residence to work.

A source who pleaded anonymity said she was abducted while she was going to work.

“She was trying to lock the gate behind her as she was heading to work in her Exterra SUV, when the guys came and whisked her away.

“They are also demanding for 30 million naira for her release because they believe that her husband who was recently given an appointment has money,” the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the kidnap of Akeem said they were on top of the situation.

“I am aware that a night club owner was kidnapped but we can assure the public that we are on top of the situation, we are doing everything possible to rescue him.

“As for the female lawyer, I am not been briefed, if there is any update on that I will let you know. We are not resting on our oars, we are working round the clock to hunt down these criminals,” she said.

