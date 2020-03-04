Gunmen abduct five female students, teacher in Niger college

Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen had abducted five female students, one teacher and two gatemen of Tular Academy in Moruba, Mariga local government area of Niger State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this when he led a combined team of police and military personnel on a visit to the school to assess the situation.

Usman said the incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

He said the assessment visit was to enable the state police command to deploy additional security tactics to tackle the insecurity effectively.

The police commissioner said the command had already launched a manhunt to track down the attackers and rescue the victims.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct another Catholic priest in Benue

He said: “We have since deployed Special Technical Squad and Armed Anti-Kidnapping Squad to identified areas with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.”

Usman said despite the state’s huge landmass, security agencies are working in synergy to curtail the security challenges. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: