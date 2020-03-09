Gunmen abduct aged man, his son, friend in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

SUSPECTED gunmen, Sunday stormed Obior, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State and kidnapped aged man, his son and a friend.

The man who was identified as pa Ojeogwu, his son, Mr. Elvis Ojeogwu and his friend whose identity was unknown as at press time, were abducted from their family house.

A reliable family source who pleaded anonymity said Mr. Elvis Ojeogwu and his friend came around from Asaba to visit his aged father in the village when the incident occurred.

The source said; “Elvis went to his village to see his father on Sunday. He was with his father and a friend when the gunmen entered their house and whisk three of them away.

“As we speak, the whole community is panicking; we have not received any call from the abductors” The Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, adding that the police have launched a manhunt for the victims and the kidnappers. She expressed optimism that the victims would be rescued unhurt and the kidnappers apprehended and brought to book.

Vanguard Nigeria News

