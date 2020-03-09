Guild of Medical Directors train members on Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

As Coronavirus continues to ravage countries across the world, Guild of Medical Directors, GMD, Lagos State Chapter, Sunday trained medical directors in private hospitals on coronavirus epidemic as part of efforts to contain the outbreak in Nigeria.

The Guild also urged Nigerians to be calm and appreciate efforts put up by the Federal and the Lagos State Governments to ensure that the country doesn’t experience a larger outbreak.

Addressing journalists in Lagos during a two -day training organised by the Guild and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, they maintained that there is an epidemic in the world and Nigeria was the most prepared in Africa currently, adding that, no system is perfect anywhere in the world.

In his submission, the State Chairman, Dr Dapo Morawo who noted that as of 12:26, March 5th, a total of 90,132 cases have been confirmed and 3,305 people died of the virus worldwide said the ease at which the virus was spreading informed the training of their members, adding that, 70 percent of health care in the country takes place in private hospitals of the members of GMD.

Stating that the training was taking place simultaneously in Abuja and Lagos, Morawo explained that the training was designed to enhance level of preparedness in the hospitals heightened index o suspicion, first-line treatment modalities, robust and informed referral mechanism and patient education in the various hospitals.

“While we hoped that epidemic will be contained in Nigeria, we are of the firm opinion that preparedness is better than being caught off guard. We are determined to work to enhance Nigeria’s level of preparedness for this novel coronavirus outbreak.”

Speaking, GMD Secretary, Dr Samuel Adebayo who acknowledged that there was a lot of improvement at the point of entry said filling forms alone at the airport was not enough as many may escape.

“There is a need to monitor the point of entry closely and officials at the airport should be more humane.”

On his part, Dr Ladi Alakija who noted that prevention was key urged other states to emulate what the Lagos State has done in terms of preparedness to save Nigerians from Coronavirus.

Speaking, Dr Kehinde Nenike-Briggs disclosed that surveillance was still ongoing for diseases such as Ebola, Lassa fever and polio and that COVID-19 has been added to the list.

She said the training was to bring to the fore the symptoms and heightened knowledge of the participants.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: