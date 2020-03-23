GTBank introduces Beta Health for low-Income Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

GUARANTY Trust Bank Plc has announced the launch of Beta Health, a low-cost health financing product that offers instant access to health insurance for every Nigerian.

In a statement announcing the new product, the bank said: “Beta Health, the first of its kind in Nigeria, provides coverage for basic and essential health services such as; general consultations, treatment for malaria, Ante Natal care, amongst others, for a subscription of N500 a month.”

As at 2018, more than 90 percent of the Nigerian population are not enrolled in any health insurance scheme, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. This is because health insurance is either too expensive or not very accessible to most people across the country. Beta Health is a response to this pressing national need and the latest offering in the long line of GTBank’s innovative products and services aimed at adding value to people’s everyday lives.

Commenting on the launch of Beta Health, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Mr Segun Agbaje, said; “We are delighted and proud to launch this healthcare initiative which we believe will have a tremendous impact in people’s lives. Beta Health is more than just a banking product, it reflects our passion for enriching lives and commitment to expanding access to the essential services which everyone needs to thrive.”

