Group hails Wabote’s drive for Nigerian content implementation

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenegoa

The group, Niger Delta Media Advocates has lauded the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engineer Simbi Wabote for the overwhelming achievements recorded within the last 3 years.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed by its Bayelsa State leader, Comrade Tarinyo Akono, the group described Wabote’s achievements in the development of Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry as a product of vast knowledge, experience, hard work and expertise in the petroleum sector.

He said: “Wabote deserves the support and encouragement of the people of the Niger Delta and Bayelsa State, in particular, to enable him transform the entire Nigerian oil and gas industry dominated by foreign content with Nigerian content.

“People should focus more on collective gains rather than individual gains so that our region will not continue to wallow in poverty in the mist of plenty.”

The group enumerated the completion of the 17-story headquarters of the NCDMB office complex in Yenagoa; the acquisition of equity in the 12,000 barrel per day Azikel Refinery and the 5,000 barrel per day Waltersmith and Petrochemical Company Limited modular refineries; reduction of expatriate participation in the oil industry by 80 percent as some of the numerous achievements of the NCDMB under Simbi Wabote.

Others include the ongoing construction of oil and gas industrial park in Cross Rivers and Bayelsa States; the leasing of NCDMB land to Shell Gas Nigeria for the production of domestic gas; the construction of 25 megawatts independent power project in conjunction with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company and; the training of hundreds of youths, most of whom have been employed within and outside the country that all these achievements translate to employment generation, improved security and increased GDP.

The group described the action of those opposed to the NCDMB boss avowed stand for the actualization of Nigerian content describing them as ill-informed, misguided individuals sponsored by some self-centered individuals who have politicized all developmental projects in the Niger Delta region.

The group also urged the NCDMB boss not to be deterred by the antics of these selfish individuals but continue with the good works he is doing in the overall interest of the country.

Vanguard News

